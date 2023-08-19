Pakistan desirous of cordial relations with Int'l community: Caretaker FM

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan desirous of cordial relations with Int'l community: Caretaker FM

Jilani said we want to strengthen economic relations with China, US, EU, Turkiye and Arab countries.

19 August,2023 05:32 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Minister for Foreign Affairs Jalil Abbas Jilani has said that Pakistan is desirous of having cordial relations with entire international community including China, the United States, European Union, Turkiye and Arab countries.

Jalil Abbas Jillani said they wanted to strengthen their economic relations with these countries as well.

Replying to a question about China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the Minister said he is proud of being a signatory of the CPEC in May 2013 during the Chinese Prime Minister's visit to Pakistan.

He said CPEC is a major flagship programme of the economic development of the country, and we have completed many development projects under the CPEC during the past ten years.

Jalil Abbas Jilani said the next phase of CPEC will also be quite significant for Pakistan and accelerating pace of work on projects being carried out under the CPEC in IT, Agriculture, Railways, and in other sectors while utilizing Chinese expertise will be our foremost priority.

The Caretaker Foreign Minister said we need to further improve our economic policy with focus on improving economic ties with all the countries including regional, and other major important countries.

He said we will also try our level best to further cement our economic ties with the United States, China and the European Union, which are the major trading partners of Pakistan.

