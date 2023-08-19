Dr Umar Saif assumes charge as caretaker Federal Minister

Umar Saif assumed charge as caretaker Federal Minister for Science and Technology.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prominent Pakistani computer scientist, technology expert, Dr Umar Saif has assumed charge of the Ministry of Science and Technology as the caretaker Federal Minister.

Secretary Science and Technology, Abdullah Khan Sumbal along with other senior officers welcomed the caretaker minister. Abdullah Khan Sumbal briefed the caretaker federal minister about the ministries’ affiliated institutions, councils and their responsibilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Umar Saif who is recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz, said that the economy has great potential in terms of science and technology.

“Information Technology and Science and Technology will be merged to create a knowledge economy”, he said.

He expressed the commitment to take forward the country’s economy through the promotion of IT and Science and Technology.

