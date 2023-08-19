British High Commissioner calls on Jalil Abbas Jilani

19 August,2023 05:22 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - British High Commissioner in Pakistan Jane Merriot called on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani here on Friday and discussed matters relating to mutual interests.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to promote bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

They also deliberated upon expanding bilateral cooperation in various areas including trade, investment, climate change, and people to people relations.

The British High Commissioner felicitated Jilani on assuming the office.

The foreign minister also conveyed best wishes to Jane Marriot on her appointment in Pakistan.

