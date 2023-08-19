One killed, two injured in road accident in Attock
ATTOCK (Dunya News) – A young man was killed and two other sustained critical wounds when in a horrific road accident in Attock on Firday night, Dunya News reported.
According to details, the accident occurred in village Neeka of Fateh Jang tehsil near Attock where a recklessly driven dumper hit two motorcycles, killing a youth on the spot and injuring two others.
Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital.