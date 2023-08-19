Mother, son electrocuted to death in Mardan
Pakistan
Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital.
MARDAN (Dunya News) – A woman and her 10-year-old son were electrocuted to death in Mardan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, Dunya News reported.
According to details, the deaths were caused when the woman and her some came into contact with a leak electricity wire in Umarabad area of Takhtbai near Mardan.
