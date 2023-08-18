Cambridge to retake A-Level papers after students' protests

18 August,2023 11:52 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunay News) – The Cambridge University on Friday decided to retake A-Level papers that were cancelled in May following the complaints of the Pakistani students.

The re-evaluation will be carried out by Cambridge University during the month of October. This step was taken in response to concerns raised by institutions during a meeting held on Friday.

The decision was taken in a meeting presided over by Federal Secretary for Education Waseem Ajmal in Islamabad to address the concerns of students who received their A-Level results on August 10.

Uzma Yousuf, Country Director, Cambridge International, Pakistan Maarya Rehman, Acting Country Director, British Council and leaders from various private schools attended the meeting.

Due to issues related to law and order, some students were unable to partake in the May examinations. Consequently, it has been determined that Cambridge University will waive any fees associated with the re-examinations.

The British Council will facilitate a cost-effective logistical plan, while schools will be responsible for submitting requests for the re-evaluation of specific cases to Cambridge.

As part of the arrangement, schools will cover 80 percent of the expenses tied to these applications, while parents will assume responsibility for the remaining 20 percent of the costs.

