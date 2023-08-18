Caretaker minister Gohar Ejaz gives up salary, perks

Pakistan Pakistan Caretaker minister Gohar Ejaz gives up salary, perks

The minister says he will improve country's exports

18 August,2023 06:07 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Caretaker Minister for Commerce and Industry Gohar Ejaz said on Friday he would forego his salary, perks and other privileges.

Ejaz stated, "As the Minister for Commerce, Industry, Production, and Textile, I have committed myself wholeheartedly to serve the nation in a favourable manner. Throughout my tenure, I will not accept any salary, government facility, or perks."

He said, "My objective is to contribute to the nation's progress and development without any personal financial gains."

Gohar Ejaz on Friday assumed charge as caretaker minister for commerce and industry.

The minister was given briefing on the functioning and responsibilities of the ministries of commerce division and industry, said a news release.

Ejaz expressed a strong commitment to increase domestic exports to $80 billion, giving a new impetus to the commercial and industrial scenario of the country. He vowed to tackle complexities as challenges in the commercial sector.

He said he accepted the position with the intention to make the state enterprises profitable entities during his tenure with his adeptness at strategic decision-making in the pursuit of economic prosperity.

The minister said in order to foster innovation and industry growth, he planned to launch flagship projects within the Special Economic Zones, with a specific focus on the garments sector.

“These initiatives will stimulate economic activity, create employment opportunities, and further solidify the country’s position on the global economic stage,” he hoped.



