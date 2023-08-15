Kashmiris observe India's Independence Day as Black Day today

MIRPUR (Dunya News) - Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over will observe the Indian Independence Day today (Tuesday) as Black Day to register a protest against New Delhi’s forcible and illegal occupation of their motherland.

Kashmiris observe India's all national days including independence day as black day to condemn India for constantly denying Kashmiris' birth right to self-determination and to apprise the external world of India's ongoing worst reign of state terrorism making people of occupied Jammu Kashmir state besieged, at gunpoint by the Indian military and Para military troops.

The day will be marked by a complete shutdown in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, call for which has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by all Hurriyat leaders and organizations.

Black flags will be hoisted everywhere while protest rallies be organized against the gross human rights violations by Indian troops in the territory.

The Kashmiris across the world will hold anti-India demonstrations to draw world’s attention towards the Indian brutalities in the occupied territory.

On the other hand, the occupation authorities have converted the Kashmir Valley, particularly Srinagar, into a military garrison.

A multi-layer security arrangement with both ground and aerial surveillance has been thrown across the territory.

The Bakhshi Stadium in Srinagar, the venue of the official function, has been fortified with the deployment of paramilitary troops, new bunkers and barricades.

Meanwhile, despite restrictions, the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir observed Pakistan’s Independence Day with great enthusiasm and devotion.

Youth gathered in small groups and chanted pro-Pakistan slogans at different places in the Kashmir Valley. In some areas, people even hoisted Pakistani flags on their houses.

As the clock struck 12 in the midnight, the Kashmiris burst firecrackers to express their joy on Pakistan's Independence Day without any fear.

Addressing an event in Srinagar, President Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Farooq Abdullah said the Bharatiya Janata Party is facing unprecedented public resentment across Jammu and Kashmir owing to its anti-poor, anti-middle class policies and tax terrorism imposed on the Kashmiris.

