Governor Sindh approves appointment of Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar as caretaker CM

Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar is expected to take oath as caretaker CM Sindh on August 16.

15 August,2023 04:53 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on late Monday night approved the appointment of Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar as caretaker Chief Minister of the province, Dunya News reported.

Outgoing Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and opposition leader in the now-dissolved provincial assembly Rana Ansar have agreed on naming Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar as the caretaker chief minister of the province. They subsequently signed and sent the advice to the Governor Sindh for the final approval.

Governor Kamran Tessori approved the appointment of Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar as caretaker Chief Minister under Article 224 (1A) of the Constitution.

Chief Secretary Sindh has issued the notification of appointment of Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar as caretaker Sindh Chief Minister. Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar is expected to take oath on August 16.

Who is Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar?

Justice Maqbool Baqar is a retired judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He was born on April 5, 1957, in Karachi, Pakistan. He received his LLB. degree from the University of Karachi in 1979.

Justice Baqar began his legal career as an advocate in the Sindh High Court in 1981. He became Additional Judge High Court on 26 August 2002. He served as a judge of the Sindh High Court from 2002 to 2015.

On February 17, 2015, he was elevated to the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Justice Baqar retired from the Supreme Court on April 4, 2022. He is currently a visiting professor at the University of Karachi.

