Maryam condoles with Tariq Fazal over his son’s death

14 August,2023 11:52 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Monday condoled with PML-N senior leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry over his son’s death.

Maryam Nawaz called on the PML-N leader and expressed her grief and sorrow over the death of his young son.

چیف آرگنائزر اور سینئیر نائب صدر مریم نوازشریف کی رہنما مسلم لیگ ن ڈاکٹر طارق فضل چودھری کے گھر آمد، ان کے صاحبزادے کے انتقال پر اظہار تعزیت کیا۔ pic.twitter.com/0kziOTizeA — PMLN (@pmln_org) August 14, 2023

In July, PML-N leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry’s son, Anza Tariq, died in a road accident in Islamabad.

Anza Tariq’s car hit a roadside pole and overturned while saving a motorcyclist at the Seventh Avenue, Islamabad, due to which he suffered critical injuries. Later, he succumbed to his injuries.

