President urges politicians, other stakeholders to embrace path of forgiveness

Pakistan Pakistan President urges politicians, other stakeholders to embrace path of forgiveness

Stresses necessity of breaking free from nepotism, promoting meritocracy an ensuring justice

14 August,2023 11:04 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Arif Alvi has urged the political leadership and the people to get united to take the country in the direction of progress and development.

Addressing the nation after unfurling the national flag at the main flag hoisting ceremony held at Convention Center in Islamabad today (Monday), he said it was need of the hour to follow truly Quaid Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's message of Unity, Faith and Discipline.

He said it was unity that could make people a nation. He said the time had not yet passed and the path was open for Pakistan. He was confident that Pakistan would become a developed country in a matter of few years.

The president urged the politicians and other stakeholders to embrace the path of forgiveness, drawing inspiration from the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The president stressed the importance of embracing the core values of Islam, stating that veering away from these principles would exacerbate the situation. He highlighted the necessity of breaking free from nepotism, promoting meritocracy, and ensuring comprehensive justice, particularly in the socio-economic sphere, in order to progress.

Dr Alvi said promoting education was of paramount importance to alleviate poverty. He regretted that 27 million children of Pakistan were out of school. He said the affluent class should come forward and make arrangements for their education. Similarly, he said ensuring better health was also pivotal to address the issue of poverty.

The president laid great emphasis on greater participation of women in economic activities. He said they constitute almost half of population and their involvement was important to achieve high growth rate.

The president paid glowing tributes to the sacrifices that were made by the ancestors for the creation of Pakistan.

He said Quaid-e-Azam was amongst the few leaders who changed the world's map and also created a nation. He said it is important to recall the sacrifices of forefathers in order to give an impetus to the struggle aimed at strengthening Pakistan.

The president said armed forces and people continue to render sacrifices even today. He said about 100,000 people lost their lives in the war on terrorism, reaffirming the commitment to continue the struggle against the menace.

Strongly lamenting the Islamophobic incidents in the western countries, the president said Islam is a religion of peace and the Muslims loved their holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and the Holy Quran.

He said at a time when the humanity was in danger because of threats such as global warming, everyone should promote harmony instead of hatred. Turning to the situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the President said Pakistan would always stand by their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

He urged the international community to pay attention to the resolution of this dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions. He said Kashmir would become part of Pakistan.

The president also expressed his gratitude to the friendly countries including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, China, Iran and Turkiye for supporting Pakistan in difficult times.

Earlier the president unfurled the national flag. The ceremony was attended amongst others by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.