President, PM urge unity to cope with political, economic, security challenges

Call for renewing commitment to build a stronger, more prosperous Pakistan

14 August,2023 10:58 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have extended heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation on Independence Day.

Dr Alvi and PM Sharif urged the Pakistani nation to forge unity among their ranks and believe in themselves to chart the way forward and work wholeheartedly for development of the country.

In their separate messages on the occasion of the Independence Day of the country, being celebrated today, they congratulated all compatriots on the 76th Independence Day anniversary.

"There is a need for unity to cope with the social, political, economic and security challenges. So, let's resolve that we will not hesitate to offer any sacrifice for the security, prosperity and development of the country," the president said.

Alvi said on August 14 the nation paid tributes to the sacrifices rendered by their founding fathers and workers of the Pakistan Movement. “This day also gives the opportunity for introspection,” he added.

Message from President Dr. Arif Alvi on occasion of 76th Independence Day Anniversary. pic.twitter.com/izF3BlqoBq — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) August 14, 2023

"It is a time to renew our commitment to building a stronger and more prosperous Pakistan as envisioned by the Father of the Nation. I urge my fellow countrymen to work for welfare and uplift of deprived sections of our society.”

The president called for upholding the principles of democracy, freedom, equality, tolerance, forgiveness, socio-economic justice and moral and ethical values, as enunciated by Islam.

On this important day, Alvi said, Pakistanis should also remember their oppressed brothers and sisters in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), facing Indian atrocities for decades.

"We stand with our Kashmiri brethren and assure them of unwavering and continued political, diplomatic and moral support for their legitimate right to self-determination," he reiterated.

Prime Minister Shehbaz, in his message on the occasion, stressed that Pakistan in the last seven and a half decades faced the worst natural disasters, conflicts and wars, but always managed to build back better.

“All along the way, we have jealously guarded the gift of freedom that we so passionately prize. The 14th of August is more than just a date; it is a symbol of the Pakistani nation's resilience, courage and commitment to freedom.”

As the nation commemorates this day, Shehbaz said, it was an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices of the past, celebrate the achievements of the present, and envision a brighter future for our people.

"On this day, let us remember the sacrifices of our forefathers” – who established a glorious example of commitment and devotion to the cause of Pakistan – and pledge to “uphold the values that define our great nation," he said.

The prime minister emphasised that unity was one of the most remarkable aspects of Pakistan's independence that emerged from a diverse tapestry of cultures, languages, and ethnicities.

Second, he added, no obstacle was too insurmountable to be overcome if a person was driven by a deep sense of purpose. “Self-belief ignites the imagination of nations and powers their journey towards the destination.”

In the end, the prime minister reiterated that Pakistan stood in complete solidarity with the oppressed people of IIOJK, who were waging a struggle for their right to self-determination.

"We call upon the international community and human rights organisations to take note of the rights abuses in IIOJK. Our stance remains firm, advocating for a peaceful resolution of the dispute in line with the UN resolutions," he stressed.