Lakki Marwat: Four injured as roof of Assistant Commissioner office collapses

14 June,2023 04:21 am

LAKKI MARWAT (Dunya News) – At least four persons were wounded when roof of the Assistant Commissioner office in Lakki Marwat collapsed on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, roof of the Assistant Commissioner office suddenly caved in due to heavy rain in the area, burying at least four persons, including two policemen, under the debris.

Rescue teams reached the spot and pulled out the trapped persons from the rubble in injured condition and shifted them to hospital. Rescue sources said that one critically injured person was later shifted to Bannu.

