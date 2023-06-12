PML-N's Abbasi supports systemic reforms for any meaningful change

12 June,2023 07:14 pm

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) – Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Monday that wholehearted systemic reforms were essential for any positive change in the country’s direction.

He added every political party remained in power in the last two years but unfortunately, no issues were resolved instead problems have increased.

Mr Abbasi said the centre did not have the requisite funds to pay interest adding the interest would increase next year due to the increase of debt adding even the defence expenditure was taken from debt.

Talking about the NAB, he said the accountability institution had not been able to recover the looted money with no one asking NAB how much money it had recovered.