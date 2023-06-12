Truck overturned onto rickshaws kills six individuals

KANDKOT (Dunya News) - In Kandhkot, a truck overturned onto two rickshaws at Saki Mor resulting in the tragic deaths of six individuals reportedly belonging to the same family.

Following the accident citizens helped in clearing the debris for two hours. Rescue teams and police were also present to aid in relief efforts.

The deceased included members of the same family, including a woman and three children, with their bodies recovered from the scene. Others were shifted to the hospital for necessary medical activity.

Deputy Commissioner Manohar confirmed that the deceased were recognised as Abdullah, Rashidan, Bashiran, and Irfan along with others who were related to each other. The rescue operation is ongoing in the hope of locating any other individuals who may be trapped under the debris.