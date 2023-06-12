Fazl lays blames at PTI for current economic mess

12 June,2023 05:27 pm

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Monday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had destroyed the country's economy.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Rehman said that there was a dire need to campaign to make the country a fully Islamic state.

Admitting that the country was facing a severe economic crisis, Mr Rehman said the incumbent government had presented a "balanced" budget for the financial year 2023–24.

He took a swipe at the PTI chief, "Kashmir is under assault due to the nexus of the PTI chief and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I requested the government to take strict action against the PTI chief".

Speaking about the May 9 mayhem, Mr Rehman said that the party's central executive committee had condemned the 9/5 attacks.

He vowed that his party would continue to support the government in providing relief to the people.

Sharing his thoughts in line with the elections, Mr Rehman said, "Basically, the JUI-F will contest the elections with its own candidates across the country. However, there will be a margin for seat adjustments".

Speaking against the culture of "foul language" in politics, Mr Rehman said, "Foul language in politics has affected the minds of the youth. There should be a proper period in our educational institutions to teach morals to children".