JUI-F has taken down PTI chairman project: Fazl

Says seat adjustment with the component parties of PDM possible

11 June,2023 12:39 pm

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Maulana Fazlur Rehman – the JUI chief who is also the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) head – said his party had demolished the PTI chairman project.

Referring to the process of establishing, promoting and sustaining the PTI chief as a project, he said the goal was achieved through the JUI-F’s persisting protest [political efforts] that continued for four years.

Maulana said the previous PTI-led government had pushed the country towards a total disaster by implementing a foreign agenda and wreaked havoc with the economy.

Despite facing a financial crunch, the coalition government had provided maximum relief to the masses in the next year’s budget, said the JUI-F chief.

He said his party would actively take part in the upcoming elections and that the seat adjustment with the component parties of PDM was possible.

It was a repeat of his earlier statement in which Maulana had said that the PDM was a ruling alliance, not an electoral alliance. Every party had its own manifesto and there was a possibility of seat adjustment at regional level.

Maulana is a vocal critic of the PTI chief and has been raising voice against him since very beginning, pointing to the alleged link with foreign forces.

Recently, he again told a press conference that the PTI chief had an agenda of ruining the country. “We knew from the very first day what kind of person he is.”

Urging the judiciary to punish those involved in the May 9 mayhem, the JUI-F chief said they were not against the judiciary, adding that the state was a respondent in May 9 attacks case. “It will not bode well if miscreants are not brought under the law,” he added.