Three terrorists killed, three soldiers martyred in North Waziristan operation

Pakistan Pakistan Three terrorists killed, three soldiers martyred in North Waziristan operation

Army says resolute to wipe out terrorism from country

11 June,2023 11:30 am

MIRANSHAH (Dunya News) – Security forces in a gunfight with the anti-state elements in North Waziristan’s Miranshah area killed three terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

In the exchange of fire that took place on midnight between June 9-10, three soldiers also embraced martyrdom, while four terrorists sustained injuries. Army recovered weapons and ammunition from the possession of extremists, the military's media affairs wing said in a statement.

The martyred soliders include Subaidar Asghar Ali, soldier Naseem Khan and Muhammad Zaman.

The ISPR further stated that a sanitisation operation was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

"Armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," it reiterated.