PML-N and PPP will soon face off: Sheikh Rashid

AML head says budget to create hardships for next govt

11 June,2023 12:38 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said that new budget was an agenda of creating problems for the next government.

In his statement on the social networking site Twitter, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that Shehbaz Sharif admitted his failure but laid mines for the next government. Shehbaz spoke to the head of IMF for an hour but the result was zero.

He said the aid of Saudi Arabia and the UAE was still in limbo. There are many parties who wanted to get into power corridors, he added. “PDM is falling apart. PML-N and PPP are going to face off soon, Dawn Leaks, Memogate, Panama Papers are their real assets,” said the AML head.

The former minister said that those who changed faces and parties made their decision in haste.

“If someone rigged the election, the people’s response would be very aggressive, he warned. “How the government will manage the budget of 14 trillion and meet the deficit of 7 trillion? When the factories will not be working, how the government will generate this huge revenue?, he asked.

He said the government had taxed the fan meant for poor by Rs2,000. Mr Rashid said 100 million people had gone below the poverty line. "If transparent elections are held, the confidence of investors will be restored and exports will increase," he added.