Fazl for criticising anyone who commits mistakes

05 June,2023 08:46 pm

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – PDM chief Molana Fazlur Rehman on Monday said anyone who committed mistakes should be criticised.

Addressing a presser, he said they were not against the judiciary, adding that the state was a respondent in May 9 attacks case. “It will not bode well if miscreants are not brought under the law,” he added.

He went on to say that PTI chief had an agenda of ruining the country, adding that he destroyed the economy during his three-year tenure. “We knew from the very first day what kind of person he is,” he added.

The PDM chief continued by saying that we used to worry when someone claimed that dollar could reach Rs300, adding that countries like China and Saudi Arabia were ready to support the country. “The PDM is not an electoral alliance ,” he added.

Mr Rehman said Dubai could not compete Gwadar’s sea, adding that its depth had shrunk by time. “You have no control over the State Bank of Pakistan,” he added.

The IMF was not a monetary institution, he said, but was playing a political role. “Our currency is on the path of stabilisation owing to our trade with Russia,” he added.

