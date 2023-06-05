LHC orders elimination of forced child labour

Court directs Child Protection Bureau to act against those who violate law

05 June,2023 07:29 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – In a groundbreaking ruling, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered the elimination of forced child labour at all places, including homes.

The case before the court revolves around the recovery of a maid and it set off a series of events that could change the course of child labour in the province.

The LHC's landmark decision states that all individuals who hire children as maids are committing a punishable offense, and cases will be registered against them. Moreover, the court directed the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) to take appropriate measures against those who violate the law. In collaboration with the relevant departments, the police will also aid in preventing forced labour from children.

Additionally, the court directed that the parents who forced their children to work must face legal action. This order sends a strong message to all parents who may view their children as a source of income instead of giving them education and care.