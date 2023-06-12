Efforts underway to achieve zero loadshedding: Dastgir

He says govt leaving no stone unturned to provide relief to masses

12 June,2023 06:02 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan said on Monday that efforts were being made to attain zero loadshedding in the country.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the minister said the government was leaving no stone unturned to provide relief to the people adding Rs25 billion and Rs55 billion electricity relief would be provided in erstwhile FATA areas and Azad Kashmir respectively.

He said the people of Karachi would get relief of Rs315 billion and tube wells in Balochistan to get Rs58 billion relief.

The minister claimed that the PTI government did not start any programme to improve the electricity performance while mentioning the PDM government solved the problems related to electricity in the country by adding 5,000 megawatts in the system.