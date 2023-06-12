PM Shehbaz directs Punjab caretaker govt to provide relief to masses in budget

12 June,2023 03:20 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the Punjab caretaker government to provide relief to the people in the budget.

The premier presided over the budget meeting of Punjab in Model Town, in which Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi was also present. PM Shehbaz also directed the caretaker government to complete development projects in the province as soon as possible.



The Punjab chief secretary, the Planning and Development (P&D) secretary, the agriculture secretary among others attended the meeting.

On Sunday, the premier announced that the first cargo of discounted crude oil from Russia arrived in Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister wrote, “I have fulfilled another of my promises to the nation. Glad to announce that the first Russian discounted crude oil cargo has arrived in Karachi.”



Today is a transformative day. We are moving one step at a time toward prosperity, economic… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 11, 2023

The premier said, “Today is a transformative day. We are moving one step at a time toward prosperity, economic growth, energy security, and affordability.”

He stated that the arrival of the first-ever Russian oil cargo in Pakistan was the beginning of a “new relationship between Pakistan and the Russian Federation”.

On the other side, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Sunday decided to start its election campaign.

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in which she conveyed the message of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to the PM. The former prime minister directed the party to expose the PTI performance in the election campaign.

Mr Sharif also directed the party to form a committee for the purpose of the election manifesto and to include the action plan of providing easy loans and employment opportunities in the party's narrative.

In the meeting, PM Shehbaz and Ms Nawaz discussed the political situation in the country.

The premier had asked the provincial presidents of the party to furnish a report regarding the election tickets in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz and Suleman Shehbaz were also present on this occasion.