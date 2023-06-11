PM Shehbaz showcases his athleticism, plays indoor games during Lahore visit

PM looks expert as he plays indoor badminton, suggests to watch in slo-mo

(Web Desk) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday played indoor games that led to surprise among the people because he displayed really smart technique.

Taking to Twitter, he suggested users to watch the video in slow motion as it would show how well he played the badminton shot.

The PM played indoor sports including badminton, tabletop game carrom and table tennis during his visit to the sports complex in Lahore.

The prime minister was satisfied with the standard of sports facilities for the people and appreciated the administration for making separate arrangements for women's sports.

Lahore’s commissioner briefed him regarding the ongoing sports projects initiated by LDA with PM Shehbaz issuing special instructions for the early completion of projects.

The PM was flanked by caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Punjab Rana Mashhood during the visit.

