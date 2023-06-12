NA, Senate to begin post-budget sessions

Pakistan Pakistan NA, Senate to begin post-budget sessions

Both Houses likely to discuss the "Finance Bill, 2023"

12 June,2023 04:08 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The sessions of the Senate and the National Assembly will be held separately on Monday at the Parliament House Islamabad.

The meeting of the upper house will be held at 3 pm while the meeting of the lower house will start at 4 pm.

Both the Houses are likely to discuss the "Finance Bill, 2023".

On the other side, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today directed the Punjab caretaker government to provide relief to the people in the budget.

The premier presided over the budget meeting of Punjab in Model Town, in which Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi was also present. PM Shehbaz also directed the caretaker government to complete development projects in the province as soon as possible.

The Punjab chief secretary, the Planning and Development (P&D) secretary, the agriculture secretary among others attended the meeting.