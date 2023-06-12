COAS Munir calls on PM Shehbaz

12 June,2023 05:02 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Monday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Sources said that the meeting, held at Prime Minister House, underscored the exchange of thoughts on country’s law and order situation, COAS briefed PM Shehbaz on professional matters of the army.

The meeting also deliberated the implementation of decissions taken at the National Security meeting, as well as brought intelligence-based operations against terrorism to light.

Earlier, COAS Munir declared that the nation would not forgive nor forget those responsible for the May 9 incidents.

COAS expressed these sentiments during his visit to the Police Line in Islamabad on the occasion of Pakistan Martyrs' Day, as confirmed by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The army chief deemed the events that unfolded on May 9 as deeply saddening and condemnable. He emphasized that the nation would not tolerate any disrespect towards the memorials of martyrs or any actions that undermined their honor.

The sacrifices made by these martyrs cannot be erased by any means. The Pakistan army, along with the police and other law enforcement agencies, serves as a symbol of the state and acts as its frontline defense.

General Munir praised their unwavering commitment and readiness to make any sacrifice for the country's dignity.

The COAS conveyed a resolute message to the families of the martyrs, assuring them of the solidarity and support of the people and armed forces. He emphasised that both the nation and its forces stand firmly with the families of martyrs from all law enforcement agencies.