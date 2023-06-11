First blow to IPP as Lala Tahir Randhawa rejoins PML-N

Tahir Randhawa stands with the PML-N

11 June,2023 09:12 pm

LAYYAH (Dunya News) – Days after the launch of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Jahangir Khan Tareen suffered a blow as former MPA Lala Tahir Randhawa on Sunday bid adieu to the “grandiose” party.

Mr Randhawa made it clear that he stands with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and conveyed this to Mr Tareen during his meeting with the latter.

On Thursday, Mr Tareen launched the IPP. At the outset of his speech, Mr Tareen said, "Today we are here to launch a new party. After starting my career in politics, my sole aim was to contribute to the development of the country."

"I came to politics late. I was not a typical politician. We really worked hard to make the PTI stand firm. We ensured that the PTI would become a strong political force and would also be in a position to bring reforms to the country. But unfortunately, things went wrong and people started getting frustrated," Mr Tareen maintained.