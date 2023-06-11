No country can progress by taking loans: Sarwar

Pakistan Pakistan No country can progress by taking loans: Sarwar

Corrupt system is hindrance to development of youth: Sarwar

11 June,2023 08:00 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chief Organiser Chaudhry Sarwar on Sunday said that no country can progress by taking loans.

Addressing a speech, Mr Sarwar said, "More than 100,000 youths have joined the PML-Q. No other country has talent like ours", he added.

He said that the party will pave the way for the country's development under the leadership of former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Speaking about meritocracy in the country, Mr Sarwar said, "Meritocracy is almost non-existent in the country. The corrupt system is a hindrance to the development of the youth".

He clarified that the PML-Q will inform the nation about its plans before the general elections.