First Russian oil ship reaches Karachi port

Pakistan Pakistan First Russian oil ship reaches Karachi port

Ship carrying 45,142 metric tons oil arrives at Karachi port

11 June,2023 08:44 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk) - First Russian cargo ship successfully anchored at Karachi port, carrying a substantial load of 45,142 metric tons of crude oil.

Pakistan's energy sector's dream to have a significant boost with the arrival of a Russian oil tanker at Karachi port became a success.

This development signifies well for Pakistan's energy needs and it marks an important milestone in the country's efforts to strengthen its trade and economic ties with Russia.

Earlier in May, Pakistan and Russia established a naval link with the arrival of a Pakistani ship laden with 26,000 tonnes of goods in St. Petersburg, which marked the beginning of regular trade and maritime activities between the two countries. This latest development is a testament to the growing trade and economic partnership between Pakistan and Russia.