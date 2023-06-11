No one will cast vote for PTI chief, says Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz praises PM Shehbaz for presenting 'best budget'

11 June,2023 08:35 pm

SHUJAABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday lambasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, saying no one will cast vote for the latter now.

Addressing a youth convention, Ms Nawaz took a swipe at the PTI chief, saying, "After losing the government, he resorted to vandalism and attacked military installations on May 9. Those who were involved in the May 9 vandalism deserve no sympathy or relief. The mastermind of the May 9 mayhem hides in his residence and lay blames at the workers".

At the outset of her speech, Ms Nawaz said, "I have come to Shujaabad for the first time and would like to thank you for your support and love. PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif visited Shujaabad seven times".

"He should be ashamed to call himself a leader. This man has set this country on fire because his own children do not live here," she maintained.

She heaped praise on the PML-N supremo, saying, "Nawaz Sharif never did politics of vandalism. The leader is the one who went to jail holding his daughter's hand".

"Despite the intention of breaking the PML-N, the party stood with Nawaz Sharif. But the PTI chief's own party has shrunk today," she asserted.

Speaking about the budget, Ms Nawaz praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying, "The premier presented the best budget despite the many challenges the country is facing".

Earlier today, the PML-N's leadership had decided to start its election campaign.

Ms Nawaz met PM Shehbaz, in which she conveyed the message of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to the PM. The former prime minister directed the party to expose the PTI performance in the election campaign.

Mr Sharif also directed the party to form a committee for the purpose of the election manifesto and to include the action plan of providing easy loans and employment opportunities in the party's narrative.

In the meeting, PM Shehbaz and Ms Nawaz discussed the political situation in the country.

The premier had asked the provincial presidents of the party to furnish a report regarding the election tickets in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz and Suleman Shehbaz were also present on this occasion.

On the other side, PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif said his party will not make seat adjustments or alliances with any political party.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Latif said, "A line of demarcation needs to be drawn between a politician and a terrorist." He said that prosperity cannot come to the country by creating small groups and factions.

"The deal can only be done with the people. We have not made any deals with anyone else," he clarified.

Regarding the elections, he said that the PML-N will contest the elections under its own symbol. Everyone else has the right to a level playing field, he added.