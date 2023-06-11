PML-N gives nod to launch election campaign

Nawaz Sharif instructs to form committee for election manifesto

11 June,2023 07:10 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Sunday decided to start its election campaign.

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in which she conveyed the message of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. The former prime minister had been directed to expose the policies of the party that harmed the country.

Mr Sharif also directed the party to form a committee for the purpose of the election manifesto and to include the action plan of providing easy loans and employment opportunities in the party's narrative.

In the meeting, PM Shehbaz and Ms Nawaz discussed the political situation in the country.

The premier had asked the provincial presidents of the party for a report regarding the election tickets in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Former Punjab chief mnister Hamza Shehbaz and Suleman Shehbaz were also present on this occasion.

On the other side, PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif said his party will not make seat adjustments or alliances with any political party.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Latif said, "A line of demarcation needs to be drawn between a politician and a terrorist." He said that prosperity cannot come to the country by creating small groups and factions.

"The deal can only be done with the people. We have not made any deals with anyone else," he clarified.

Regarding the elections, he said that the PML-N will contest the elections under its own symbol.

Everyone else has the right to a level playing field, he added.

Regarding the case of journalist Arshad Sharif, Mr Latif said, "I want to request that the judiciary listen to the voice of Arshad Sharif's mother".