Balochistan's provincial budget expected to be tabled on Jun 16

The budget deficit may exceed 150 billion rupees

11 June,2023 02:29 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The provincial budget of Balochistan for the upcoming fiscal year is expected to be presented on June 16.

According to finance ministry sources, there is a possibility that the Balochistan’s provincial budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 will have a volume of up to 700 billion rupees. The revenue generation estimates for the upcoming fiscal year is 529.32 billion rupees, while the budget deficit may exceed 150 billion rupees.

During the fiscal year, the development budget could be around 200 billion rupees, and a proposal has been floated to provide more than 5,000 employments and a 30% increase in government employees' salaries.

According to sources, the estimated revenue from Balochistan's resources in the upcoming budget is 60.32 billion rupees, while the estimated revenue from divisible pool and other sources is 413 billion rupees.

The sources further revealed that there is a proposal to allocate 90 billion rupees for education, 60 billion rupees for peace and security, and 50 billion rupees for health in Balochistan’s budget of the upcoming fiscal year.