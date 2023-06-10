Islamabad, Punjab decide to conclude military deployment

Decision taken as law and order improved

10 June,2023 07:43 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Islamabad and the Punjab government on Saturday decided to conclude the deployment of the military after an improvement in the law and order situation.

The Chief Commissioner's office sent a letter to the Ministry of Interior, requesting the withdrawal of notifications regarding the deployment of military issued on May 10 in the public interest.

The letter stated that the troops were deployed in the federal capital Islamabad to maintain peace and stability, but the security situation is now satisfactory so there was no need for further staying of the troops. Similarly, the Punjab government has also written a letter to the Ministry of Interior, requesting the immediate withdrawal of the army.

It should be noted that the military was deployed in Islamabad and Punjab after violent incidents broke out over the arrest of the PTI chief. Article 245 was invoked on May 10.