Caretaker CM Naqvi inspects facilities in his visit to Lady Willingdon Hospital

He also meets YDA delegation, assure to alleviate concerns

10 June,2023 05:43 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab interim chief minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi visited the Lady Willingdon Hospital on Saturday.

He inspected facilities in various sectors and reviewed the measures taken for water drainage while also calling for new infrastructure development of the hospital.

The caretaker CM also reviewed the implementation of the orders given during the visit last week. The Young Docotrs Association delegation also met him to apprise about their concerns.

He told the hospital administration that every step would be taken to ensure the safety of doctors and health professionals adding legislation would also be utilized in this regard.

