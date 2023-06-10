Interior minister inaugurates e-passport facility in Islamabad

Pakistan Pakistan Interior minister inaugurates e-passport facility in Islamabad

Says the step would significantly reduce the risks of passport fraud and identity theft

10 June,2023 03:02 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday inaugurated Passport Processing Counter for inland online passport renewal facility and e-passport facility for the residents of the federal capital.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the step would significantly reduce the risks of passport fraud and identity theft, which will strengthen international confidence in the country’s passport system.

The minister said the e-passport facility included the advanced security features such as biometric data, digital signature, and encryption.

He said under this facility, people would be able to renew their passports online without going to passport offices across Pakistan.

He said through the web portal, applicants will be able to submit their applications as well as upload the required documents, and track the progress of their applications.

Rana Sanaulla said digital transformation would not only save valuable time of the people, but it will also make the process of issuance of e-passport easy.

He said the scope of Passport Processing Counters will be expanded to 30 other different cities, which will help improve the accessibility of the passport facility to the people.