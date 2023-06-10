PTI chairman responsible for the delay in IMF deal: Dastgir

PTI chairman responsible for the delay in IMF deal: Dastgir

Says former ruling party increased national debt by 90pc

10 June,2023 03:45 pm

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir on Saturday held the PTI chairman responsible for the delay in the IMF deal and said the previous government had also halted the CPEC [China Pakistan Economic Corridor] as no progress was made in any of the projects.

He told a press conference in his native town mentioned that the PTI during its rule had increased the country’s debt by 90 per cent.

The federal minister mentioned that the PTI government had entered into a terrible deal with IMF in 2019 and later broke the same in an equally dreadful manner in 2021.

Dastgir noted that the PTI chief also ruined Pakistan’s foreign relations. No one was ready to trust Pakistan because of the previous government repeatedly backing out of the commitments, he said and added that the failure to finalise the IMF deal was due to the PTI chairman’s statements.

He mentioned that the duty on solar panels and the import of raw material needed for manufacturing locally had been withdrawn, which would reduce the consumer prices.

