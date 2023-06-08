Pervez Khattak likely to form new party in KP

Khattak meets ex-lawmakers in Islamabad

08 June,2023 05:31 pm

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Former Defence Minister Pervez Khattak is likely to announce a new party or faction in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The sources divulged on Thursday that Mr Khattak met former lawmakers in Islamabad. Sources added that efforts were underway to form a new group.

Mr Khattak already had the support of at least 40 legislators, sources privy to the development said, adding that other political parties were also in touch with him.

Many former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers from KP confirmed that Mr Khattak was approaching them to form a new party or faction in the province.

On Wednesday, several PTI deserters joined an important political gathering hosted by business tycoon and former PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen -- who is about to launch new party -- in the provincial capital.

Former PTI stalwarts Fawad Chaudhry, Amir Kiyani, Ali Zaidi, Imran Ismail, Mahmood Maulvi, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Ajmal Wazir, Nauraiz Shakoor and Fayyazul Hasan Chohan visited the place and held meeting with JKT. Also present on the occasion was Abdul Aleem Khan.

As PTI disgruntled leader Jahangir Tareen gained momentum in politics following the massive defections in the party, name for his new political party was unveiled on Wednesday, sources said.

Sources said that his party's name would be "Pakistan Istehkam Party" (PIP). Tareen would officialy announce the name of his party tomorrow.

PTI leader Dr Shahbaz Gill, who is currently in the United States, shared pictures of ex-PTI leaders.

یہ کچھ آج کی تصویریں ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/o7bRxG8fI9 — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) June 7, 2023

Earlier, in an apparently major victory for Mr Tareen, PTI deserter Murad Raas joined his group. Mr Raas called on Mr Tareen accompanied by Abdul Aleem Khan and Awn Chaudhry. Mr Rass had bid adieu to the PTI along with other politicians including Hashim Dogar and others.

A day ago, three members of PTI’s “Hashim Dogar group”, including Raja Yawar Kamal, Mamoon Tarar, and Rai Aslam, joined Mr Tareen’s political camp.

It came as Mr Tareen had formed a three-member committee, including Awn Chaudhry, Sardar Tanvir Ilyas and Ishaq Khakwani, to rope in defectors as he is set to launch a new political party.

The committee decided to contact important figures from KP, including former party president Parvez Khattak and others. Former PTI senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry and Firdous Ashiq Awan had already held meetings with Mr Tareen.