IHC grants 14-day protective bail to PTI chief in lawyer murder case

PTI chairman was booked in murder case of lawyer Abdur Razzaq Shar

08 June,2023 05:21 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court on Thursday granted 14-day protective bail to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief in the Quetta-based lawyer's murder case.

A two-member bench, led by the Islamabad High Court chief justice, conducted the hearing, and the court ordered the PTI chairman to appear before the relevant court within two weeks.

It is to be recalled that the PTI chairman was booked on Wednesday in the murder case of Supreme Court lawyer Abdur Razzaq Shar who was targeted by unknown assailants on Airport Road in the provincial capital on Tuesday.

A case under murder and terrorism sections were lodged on the complaint of victim's son. The legal fraternity continued boycotting the court proceedings throughout the province on Wednesday.

Police said Advocate Abdur Razzaq was shot and killed near Alamo Chowk on Tuesday. The suspects shot him with a Kalashnikov. Police shifted the body to the Civil Hospital where the post-mortem was conducted.

As per the preliminary forensic evidence, the victim received 16 bullets in different parts of his body. Soon after the incident, the legal fraternity boycotted the proceedings in all city courts.

The deceased was one of the petitioners in a treason case against the PTI chairman. Lawyers Amanullah Kanrani and Abdur Razzaq had jointly submitted a petition in the Balochistan High Court (BHC), seeking an action against the former prime minister under the Article 6 of the Constitution.

Later, addressing a presser, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar said the PTI chief was responsible for the targeted killing of the SC lawyer in Quetta. "The blood of Abdur Razzaq will not go waste as a murder case will be registered against the former prime minister," he said.