TAPI gas pipeline project to usher in region's prosperity: PM

Says Pakistan and Turkmenistan are ready to expand relations in diverse areas

08 June,2023 02:30 pm

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed confidence that TAPI (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India) gas pipeline project would usher in an era of regional cooperation, development and prosperity.

Addressing a signing ceremony of TAPI Joint Implementation Plan, the prime minister said the project was of utmost importance for the development of the four countries and the region. He said the project would help the region secure natural gas. He mentioned that in view of global situation, energy had become a real challenge.

“For a developing country like Pakistan, there is a need for speedy actions to explore the options for energy,” he said.

The prime minister directed his team to do everything to pace up the planning and execution of the TAPI project. He said Pakistan and Turkmenistan were ready to expand relations in diverse areas and boost their cooperation.

On the occasion, the prime minister witnessed the signing of the TAPI Joint Implementation Plan. State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik and Turkmenistan’s State Minister and Chairman of TurkmenGas, Maskat Babayev signed the accord.