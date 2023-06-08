PM Shehbaz to chair special cabinet meeting on June 9

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A special meeting of the federal cabinet in connection with the upcoming budget will be held on Friday.

The federal cabinet meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the budget for 2023–24 will be approved.

The budget meeting will be held tomorrow at 11 am.

On the other side, the federal government is likely to increase salaries and pensions of the employees as budget for the next fiscal year is set to be unveiled on June 9.

Sources said the finance bill had proposed 30 per cent increase in salaries of employees from Grade 1 to 16 and 20pc for Grade 17 and above.

They said 15 to 20pc increase had been proposed in pensions of retired government employees, adding that Rs780 billion had been proposed for pensions.

Sources said the federal cabinet would give final approval for increase in salaries and pensions tomorrow (June 9).