Sheikh Rashid sees June 20 crucial for Pakistan's politics

He said whole nation condemned the May 9 incident and stood with “great army”

08 June,2023 12:59 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed predicted that political situation in Pakistan would be clear by June 20 as key decisions are expected during this phase.

In a series of tweets, the former interior minister said PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman had asserted that elections would be held but PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif linked polls to, what he said, a level playing field.

Lamenting that public and Constitution had been neglected, he said the “planners” had turned a blind eye to the ground realities. He said people were looking up to the judiciary. He said public opinion could not be changed by jail threats.

He said the World Bank had painted a bleak picture of the national economy but the government was celebrating it. Lashing out at Mr Zardari, he asked where was his economic expertise during his party’s rule from 2008 and 2013. He said the IMF was reluctant to revive the loan programme and dollar continued to gain ground against Pakistani rupee.

The AML chief said a handful of 100 people was suppressing millions of citizens of the country. The foreign exchange reserves held by the government stood at $4 billion but “Zardari is making plans of $100 billion,” he took jibe at the former president.

He said the whole nation condemned the May 9 incident and stood with “great army”.