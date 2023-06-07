ECP issues latest voter registration statistics

Pakistan Pakistan ECP issues latest voter registration statistics

Voters in age bracket of 18 to 25 years are almost 20.3 million

07 June,2023 07:03 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan has released latest statistics of the registered voters in the country.

As per the new statistics, the total number of voters are 120 million of which 60.8 million are males (54.02 percent) and 50.7 million are females (45.98 percent).

In addition, voters in age bracket of 18 to 25 years are almost 20.3 million; from 26 to 35 years voters are 30.2 million; 20.7 million voters in 36 to 45 years age limit.

In terms of provinces, the total voters in Punjab are 70.1 million; 20.6 million in Sindh; 20.1 million in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 5.2 million voters are from Balochistan with almost 1 million as registered voters in Islamabad.



