46000 pilgrims reach Saudi Arabia under Hajj official scheme

07 June,2023 05:51 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Under the official Hajj policy, almost 46,000 Pakistanis have reached Saudi Arabia.

Religious affairs spokesperson, 30,000 pilgrims have arrived in Makkah and almost 16,000 have are present in Madinah.

The process of flights from Pakistan to Madinah has ended and all government flights would land in jaddah by June 21.

Before Hajj, almost 42,000 pilgrims would visit the sacred places of Madinah.

The spokesperson added pilgrims from private Hajj scheme has also started arriving with almost 3,000 pilgrims in Makkah adding the monitoring process of 35 Hajj group organizers have been completed.

Under the Hajj medical mission, the medical facilities were being provided through two hospitals and 12 dispensaries in Makkah and Madinah mentioning 272 doctors and medical staff providing facilities 24/7.