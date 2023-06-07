Blal Virk, confidants join PML-Q

Virk vows to 'save' country

07 June,2023 06:04 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former tehsil nazim of Sheikhupura Bilal Virk on Wednesday joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) after meeting prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Virk said, "In this time of trouble, we will save the country. The real revolution is to fulfil the basic needs of the people. But, today, both the rich and poor segments of society are saddened by the current situation of the country."

Meanwhile, PML-Q Chief Organiser Chaudhry Sarwar said, "Amid the political imbroglio, the only non-controversial person and party are Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and PML-Q, respectively. The country's flag and army are our red lines."

PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shafay Hussain claimed that his party would gain more grounds in the political arena. Speaking about the elections, he expressed his determination to go to the polls with full preparations.