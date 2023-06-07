World Food Safety Day being observed today

President Arif Alvi emphasized to ensure food safety in Pakistan by following food safety standards

07 June,2023 02:01 pm

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - World Food Safety Day is being observed today to draw attention towards food safety standards.

In his message on the occasion, President Arif Alvi emphasized to ensure food safety in Pakistan by following food safety standards.

He said food safety standards can help us live an active and healthy life.

The President said nutritional and safe food can also help us overcome the problems of malnutrition and stunting besides helping prevent various foodborne diseases.

The World Health Assembly (WHA) passed a resolution on August 3, 2020, to declare June 7 - the World Food Safety Day - as an important day to raise awareness at all levels about the importance of food safety.

According to the World Health Organization, food safety is everyone’s business. Food safety has a critical role in assuring that food stays safe at every stage of the food chain - from production to harvest, processing, storage, distribution, all the way to preparation and consumption.