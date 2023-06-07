Couple dead as car plunges into ditch

07 June,2023 02:22 pm

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – A man and his wife were killed as their car fell into a ditch in Ratara area of Muzaffarabad on Wednesday.

Police said the car occupants were a newly-wed couple and they were on a trip in the area. The deceased were residents of Multan.

As soon as the incident was reported, the police and the rescue team reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a hospital.

Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq has expressed distress over the tragic incident.

