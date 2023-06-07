LHC seeks reply from Punjab govt, health secretary over YDA strike

Pakistan Pakistan LHC seeks reply from Punjab govt, health secretary over YDA strike

Petitioner urges court to suspended registration of doctors’ body

07 June,2023 01:02 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court has ordered the Punjab government and the health secretary to submit their reply over the strike of the Young Doctors Association (YDA).

Justice Shahid Karim of Lahore High Court conducted hearing of the petition against the illegal strike of doctors.

Counsel for the judicial activism panel Amina and Salma argued that it was the constitutional right of the citizens to low cost treatment at government hospitals, but the doctors were observing strike in hospitals which was illegal.

The lawyers of the Judicial Activism Panel requested the court to suspend registration of the Young Doctors Association and order them to start treating patients at government hospitals.

The Lahore High Court, while issuing notices to the Punjab Government, health secretary and Young Doctors Association, ordered them to submit their replies.

It merits mentioning here that over a week has been passed since the closure of OPDs of the hospitals against violence inflicted on doctor at Children's Hospital Lahore. The doctors are determined to continue the protest until concrete measures are taken.

Fed up with the closure of OPDs and repeated strikes across the province, the patients have demanded of the government to resolve the matter.