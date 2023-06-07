Three killed in road accident on Motorway-9 near Hyderabad

Pakistan Pakistan Three killed in road accident on Motorway-9 near Hyderabad

Police added that the identities of the deceased have not yet been ascertained

07 June,2023 02:18 pm

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) – Three persons were killed in a tragic accident on M-9 near Nooriabad on Wednesday.

Police said a mini truck, travelling from Karachi to Hyderabad, collided with another truck in an attempt to overtake, which resulted in the death of three persons in the mini truck on the spot. The road mishap also left three others injured.

The police said the identities of the deceased who are said to be the residents of Karachi have not yet been ascertained.

