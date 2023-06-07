PTI chairman booked for providing fake receipt of Toshakhana watch

The case was registered on June 6

07 June,2023 12:58 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad police on Wednesday registered a case against PTI Chairman for allegedly providing fale receipt of a Toshakhana watch.

A case has been registered on the complaint of citizen Nassemul Haq with the Kohsar police. The PTI chief has been accused of preparing fake receipts to sell the gifted watch.

The PTI chairman's wife, Mirza Shahzad Akbar and Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari (Zulfi Bukhari) have also been nominated in the case.

According to the complainant, the fake invoice of his shop was used in the sale of watch.