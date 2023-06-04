Two more former PTI legislators shun politics

Pakistan Pakistan Two more former PTI legislators shun politics

Nasrullah Ghuman and Ayesha Iqbal become the latest defectors

04 June,2023 04:00 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Two more former lawmakers on Sunday announced their decision to dissociate from the PTI, saying they would no more be involved in any politics.

One them is Chaudhry Raza Nasrullah Ghuman – who was a Punjab Assembly member from Faisalabad, as he told reporters at a press conference that there was an urgent need for a grand dialogue and no institution should interfere in others affairs.

Announcing that he will stay away from the political arena some for time and focus on welfare activities after 21-year-long career in politics, he described the Nov 9 episode as a tragic event in the country’s history.

Separately, Ayesha Iqbal – an MPA elected on one of the reserved seats for women – too condemned the Nov 9 violence and said she was leaving the PTI and politics forever.

Ayesha explained that she hated violence-based politics and was ordinary party worker, adding that the party chairman wouldn’t have even any idea who she was.

Describing Pakistan as the red line, Ayesha said she was known for her welfare work, including running a transgender school and planting 0.1 million saplings.

